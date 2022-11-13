Business ledger: Vinton hires Stanley as economic development specialist

Marshall Stanley, Vinton’s new economic development specialist, sees compounding interest in the town.

“Vinton has gained exceptional momentum in the past few years and has produced impressive outcomes though strategic public initiatives and private sector investment,” he said.

Stanley most recently served as the economic development specialist in Roanoke County. In two years there, he was involved with small businesses development, led marketing campaigns that increased business visibility, and nurtured public-private partnerships.

Before coming to Roanoke County, Stanley worked in Lynchburg’s Office of Economic Development & Tourism as well as a Program Liaison for the Greater Roanoke Workforce Development Board.

In addition to his local government experience, Stanley is a graduate of Leadership Roanoke Valley and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s Basic Economic Development Course. He also has a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Lynchburg

“Great communities don’t happen by accident,” said Stanley.

The Roanoke Regional Small Business Development Center has launched VetBiz, a regional program that supports veteran business owners, and the complementary website VetBizVirginia.org offerin an online database of veteran-owned small businesses. Veteran business owners are encouraged to register their business through the website. The Roanoke Regional Small Business Development Center servces the Roanoke and New River valleys, Franklin County and the Alleghany Highlands.

Southern Trust Home Services, an electrical, HVAC and plumbing company serving southwest Virginia, is accepting nominations through Nov. 30 for its annual Heat for a Hero program, a campaign created to provide an adequate heating system to a deserving active military member or veteran in the Roanoke area for winter.

The Heat for a Hero campaign asks Roanoke-area residents to submit confidential nominations for either a deserving active-duty military member or veteran who could benefit from a new heating system. Southern Trust says it will donate the system and install the unit for free.

To nominate a candidate, fill out the form at https://www.southerntrusthomeservices.com/heat-for-a-hero/. Nominations will be accepted through Nov. 30.

The Roanoke/Blacksburg biotechnology sector is expanding, thanks in part to the merger of Blacksburg-based TechLab with SSI Diagnostica Group, a Nordic biotechnology company aimed at advancing diagnostic technology. The merger, in which SSI Diagnostica acquired TechLab, will fuel local economic growth by putting global partnerships and resources behind TechLab’s research, development, and manufacturing work.

TechLab is headquartered in Blacksburg at the Virginia Tech Corporate Research Center with a manufacturing plant in Radford. TechLab specializes in enteric, or intestinal, diagnostics that enable health care providers to identify dangerous pathogens and toxins more efficiently.

With this merger, TechLab will join an international companies with over 80 million patients. The firm anticipates adding 20 new jobs in the next year and up to 50 within five years, including manufacturing, quality control, research and development, and administration.

TechLab was founded in the 1980s when two Virginia Tech researchers developed the first commercial diagnostic tests for C. difficile disease. Since then, TechLab has expanded its operation to include other enteric pathogens and distributes products worldwide.

Roanoke County Economic Development recently hosted a grand opening for Fallowater Square in Cave Spring, a newly constructed building developed by A. Boone Real Estate loacted along southwest county’s main street, Electric Road (Virginia 419). It is a fully-leased multi-use building with tenants Long & Foster Real Estate and National Spine & Pain Centers.

The Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce has honored Nadean Carson and Oya Construction with the 2022 Best New Small Business Award. Oya Construction installs and maintains sediment control measures on construction sites, including silt fence, inlet protection, construction entrances, and more to reduce construction waste and protect waterways.

