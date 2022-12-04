Business ledger: Virginia economic stats show no coinsistent pattern

Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates in the Roanoke and New River valleys differ from statewide trend, according to the Virginia Employment Commission.

Virginia’s October unemployment rate rose to 2.7 percent, which is 0.7 of a percentage point below the rate from a year ago. Closer to home, Roanoke’s unemployment rate declined by 0.8 percent, while the aggregated Blacksburg-Christiansburg-Radford rate fell 0.5 percent.

Charactertistic of our current national economy, with simultaneous economic expansion and rising inflation, the statewide stats reflect no consistent pattern, according to the VEC.

According to household survey data in October, VIrginia’s labor force increased by 1,162 to 4,348,072 as the number of unemployed residents increased by 3,665 to 116,881.

The number of employed residents dropped by 2,503 to 4,231,191. Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate continues to be below the national rate, which rose to 3.7 percent.

The commonwealth’s labor force participation rate held steady at 63.6 percent in October. The labor force participation rate measures the proportion of the civilian population age 16 and older that is employed or actively looking for work.

Virginia’s nonagricultural employment, from the monthly establishment survey, rose by 6,900 jobs in October to 4,101,000. Also, in October, private sector employment increased by 6,600 jobs to 3,374,100 while public sector employment climbed by 300 to 726,900. An increase within that sector occurred in federal government (+300 jobs), with state government and local government unchanged over the month.

Employment rose in eight of eleven major industry sectors and declined in three. The largest job gain during October occurred in professional and business services, with an increase of 2,600 jobs to 800,400. The second largest increase occurred in manufacturing (+2,500 jobs) to 243,300. Education and health services was third, with a gain of 2,400 jobs, rising to 570,300.

The largest job loss during October occurred in leisure and hospitality (-2,100 jobs) to 404,600. The second largest decrease occurred in finance, with a decrease of 800 jobs to 205,800. The third largest loss occurred in trade, transportation, and utilities (-100 jobs) to 672,700.

So go figure, literally.

Another spin of the wheel for fortune, from the professional group called Virginia Realtors: the state’s housing market chilled considerably in 2022 and is on track to have the sharpest annual drop in sales activity in more than a decade.

“The market slowdown is being driven by rising mortgage rates, climbing prices, and tight inventory conditions, all of which combined are leaving many buyers on the sidelines. Home price growth has been strong during this moderating period due to low supply. However, upward pressure on prices is starting to ease and this trend is projected to continue in 2023,” Virginia Realtors said.

“Demand for new homes has softened, and housing starts have dipped, a trend that will continue next year. Mortgage interest rates rose quickly in 2022 and are likely to hover in the 6% range by the end of the year, before gradually receding some in 2023.”