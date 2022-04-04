 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Business names and changes for the week of April 10, 2022

Education

Pulaski County Public Schools have hired Jonathan Owens as the district's transportation manager for the school system.

Kirtesh Patel has joined the Board of Directors of the Virginia Western Community College Educational Foundation.

Finance

R. Scott Stevens has joined Bank of Botetourt as vice president - commercial and agricultural loan officer.

Government

Roanoke County has hired Elijah Daly as director of human resources.

Military

Salem native Christopher Sams, head of academics and leading chief petty officer at the Naval School of Music, was named the 2021 Military Instructor of the Year in the senior enlisted category for Naval Education and Training Command.

D. Travis Graham has been named superintendent of the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin.

Marketing

Roanoke Regional Partnership has hired Stephanie Long as director of marketing.

Legal

Brent Brown and Stephen C. Huff have joined Crandall & Katt in the law firm's newly created catastrophic loss section

