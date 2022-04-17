Business names and changes for the week of April 17, 2022

EducationKathy J. Wolfe has been named vice president of academic affairs and dean of Roanoke College.

Bernadette Mondy has been named interim assistant vice president for Environmental Health and Safety at Virginia Tech.

Kimberly S. Smith, an associate vice provost at Virginia Tech, has been elected president of the American Association of Blacks in Higher Education.

Dr. Richard L. “Rick” Clark Jr., engineering professor at Virginia Western Community College, has received the Chancellor’s Award for Teaching Excellence.

Linda Dahlgren, professor of large animal surgery at the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine, was awarded the 2021 Zoetis Award for Veterinary Research Excellence.

OrganizationsYvonne Hurt has joined Warm Hearth Village in Blacksburg as the new director of human resources.

Transportation Jeff Jennings has been promoted to Salem operations manager for Ohio-based Total Distribution Inc.

