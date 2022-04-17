 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Business names and changes for the week of April 17, 2022

  • 0

EducationKathy J. Wolfe has been named vice president of academic affairs and dean of Roanoke College.

Bernadette Mondy has been named interim assistant vice president for Environmental Health and Safety at Virginia Tech.

Kimberly S. Smith, an associate vice provost at Virginia Tech, has been elected president of the American Association of Blacks in Higher Education.

People are also reading…

Dr. Richard L. “Rick” Clark Jr., engineering professor at Virginia Western Community College, has received the Chancellor’s Award for Teaching Excellence.

Linda Dahlgren, professor of large animal surgery at the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine, was awarded the 2021 Zoetis Award for Veterinary Research Excellence.

OrganizationsYvonne Hurt has joined Warm Hearth Village in Blacksburg as the new director of human resources.

Transportation Jeff Jennings has been promoted to Salem operations manager for Ohio-based Total Distribution Inc.

Jeff Jennings headshot

Jennings

Please submit business names and changes to names@roanoke.com. Color photographs only, please.

0 Comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Business Intel: Luna Innovations

Business Intel: Luna Innovations

A publicly traded Roanoke company has completed a carefully planned transformation establishing it as a firm with a pure focus on the future o…

Watch Now: Related Video

Elon Musk Makes $43B bid to buy Twitter

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert