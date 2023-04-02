EDUCATION

Dina Hackley-Hunt has been named executive director of diversity, equity and inclusion at Hollins University.

Jennifer Hatch, a seventh-grade teacher at Benjamin Franklin Middle School in Rocky Mount, is among recipients of the 2023 National Excellence in Teaching About Agriculture Award.

Menah Pratt, vice president for strategic affairs and diversity at Virginia Tech, has been honored as one of the Top 50 Women Leaders of Virginia for 2023 by the website Women We Admire.

Mary Songster-Alpin recently joined the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine as a clinical assistant professor at the Small Animal Community Practice.

Tony Mastracci has been named the assistant dean for finance and administration for the College of Architecture, Arts, and Design at Virginia Tech.

Tabitha James, professor of business information technology in the Pamplin College of Business at Virginia Tech, was named the R.B. Pamplin Professor of Business Information Technology by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.

Frances Keene has been named vice president for Student Affairs at Virginia Tech, after serving as interim in the position since July 2022.

John Littleton of the Alleghany Highlands School Board has been appointed to the Virginia Department of Education’s Special Education Advisory Committee. He represents school divisions in a region that includes the Alleghany Highlands, the Roanoke Valley, the New River Valley and Southside Virginia.

OTHER

Roanoke native and Cave Spring High School graduate Amy Morris has been promoted to senior vice president of news for both NBC 4 New York/WNBC and Telemundo 47/WNJU. Morris formerly worked as an anchor, reporter and later as news director for WDBJ.

Ben Clements, a graduate of Franklin County High School and Ferrum College, has been promoted to vice president of Flora Funeral Service Inc. in Rocky Mount.

Jim Bailey has been named the new superintendent of both Booker T. Washington National Monument in Franklin County and Appomattox Court House National Historical Park.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin has announced the following board appointments: Rhonnie Smith of Moneta to the Virginia Nuclear Energy Consortium Authority; and Kevin W. Hall of Alleghany County/City of Covington to the Governor’s Substance Abuse Service Council.