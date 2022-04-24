 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Business names and changes for the week of April 24, 2022

EducationJohn Morris, a professor in the Virginia Tech Department of Chemistry, has been named the associate dean for research in the College of Science.

Virginia Tech has named Michael Mortimer as associate dean for programs and initiatives in the Washington, D.C., area for the College of Natural Resources and Environment.

The Virginia Tech Office for Inclusion and Diversity has named Crasha Townsend as assistant provost for diversity and inclusion.

FinancialBob Sanders has joined National Bank in Blacksburg as chief credit officer.

Health careAlan Fabian, former chief executive officer of LewisGale Hospital Montgomery, has been promoted to LewisGale Regional Health System market president and LewisGale Medical Center chief executive officer.

