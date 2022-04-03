Business names and changes for the week of April 3, 2022

FinancialValleyStar Credit Union has promoted Denise Ratliff to vice president of mortgage lending and Stephanie Potter to vice president of brand.

EducationVirginia Tech professor Jennifer Wayne has been elected academic council chair of the American Institute for Medical and Biological Engineering.

Roanoke Catholic School has appointed Joanna Coleman as dean of advancement.

Melanie Wilson has been named dean of Washington and Lee University’s School of Law.

Robert Gourdie, professor at the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC, has been named to the American Institute for Medical and Biological Engineering College of Fellows.

Frank Shushok Jr., vice president for student affairs at Virginia Tech, has been named the 12th president of Roanoke College.

The Roanoke Theta Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa International Teacher Organization has announced that Debbie Carter, past chapter president, was installed as the Cardinal District President for the 2022-2024 biennium. Current Theta President Pam Edwards was named state chairman of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee for the biennium. New member Jacqualin Moore received the Dorothy Marshall State Scholarship Award for $1,000 to continue graduate studies.

Jay Kyle has been named the new associate director of student success in the Office of Academic Affairs in the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine.

MuseumsThe Science Museum of Western Virginia has appointed Mary Roberts-Baako as executive director.

MedicalLewisGale Medical Center of Salem has hired Amy Woods as chief nursing officer.

Dr. Tahsin Anwar has joined The Community Health Center of the New River Valley’s dental department.

