EDUCATION

NRCC English professor Megan Doney was recently selected as a participant in the National Endowment for the Humanities’ summer institute “Revisiting Religion and Place in Light of Environmental, Legal, and Indigenous Studies.” Doney was one of only 26 people chosen to join the NEH program this summer.

Roanoke College professor Dolores Flores-Silva has been selected for a 2023-2034 Fulbright Scholar fellowship that will allow her to pursue a teaching and writing project in Mexico.

April Few-Demo, professor of human development and family science in the College of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences at Virginia Tech, has been conferred the title of professor emerita by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.

Martin Klaus, professor of mathematics in the College of Science at Virginia Tech, has been conferred the title of professor emeritus by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.

Douglas Nelson, a professor of mechanical engineering in the College of Engineering at Virginia Tech, has been conferred the title of professor emeritus by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.

Charlie Phlegar, who has worked to grow a culture of philanthropy and engagement throughout Hokie Nation while leading Virginia Tech’s efforts in fundraising, alumni relations, and communications and marketing since mid-2015, has been promoted to senior vice president for advancement by university President Tim Sands.

Dane Skow has joined Virginia Tech as the university’s new associate vice president for research computing.

Morgan Sklar has joined Pulaski County Public Schools as director of finance. Jessica Morrison has joined PCPS as director of school nutrition.

LAW

Glenn Robinson Cathey Memmer & Skaff is pleased to announce that attorneys Mark Cathey, Melissa Robinson, Victor S. “Dinny” Skaff III and Johneal White have been named Super Lawyers 2022 by Virginia Super Lawyers. Attorney Kathleen “Katie” Allen has been named a Super Lawyers Rising Star.

REAL ESTATE

John and Donna Travis, a sales team in Long & Foster Real Estate’s Blacksburg/New River Valley office, has been named one of the company’s Top 100 teams. The Swanson Morris Team – Wendy Swanson, Priscilla Morris and Chad Tickle – has also been named to that office’s Top 100.

OTHER

Erin Layell has been promoted to administrator of Friendship Assisted Living in Roanoke.

Virginia Varsity Transfer announces two promotions: Michael Hogberg has been named general manager, and Levi Holdren has been promoted to director of sales.

Mary Kathryn Wert, cultural demonstration volunteer at Mabry Mill, has received the Blue Ridge Parkway Youth Individual Volunteer Award from the National Park Service.