Business names and changes for the week of Aug. 14, 2022

MEDICAL

Rebecca Rainer Pauly, interim senior associate dean for medical education at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine, will assume the role of vice dean of the school on Sept. 1.

ORGANIZATIONS

Bethany Costello has joined the staff of Virginia Children’s Theatre as education outreach coordinator. Laura Rawlings has joined the VCT staff as group sales manager.

Junior Achievement of Southwest Virginia has announced its executive officers for the 2022-2023 fiscal year: Samuel Oakey IV, Oakey’s Funeral Service and Crematory, co-chair; Dorothy Kelly, Pinnacle Financial Partners, co-chair; Brian Woosley, Roanoke Gas Company, chair-elect/secretary; T. Doug McQuade, KPMG (ret.), treasurer; Doug Phares, TMEIC, immediate past chair. Additionally, the organization announced the appointment of new board members: Ben Crew, Balzer & Associates; Jeff Lewis, Branch Group; Adam Peters, Focus One Integrated Financial Planning; Amanda Potter, Freedom First Credit Union; Khari Ryder, Botetourt Chamber of Commerce; Nick Roch, Wells Fargo Bank; Evan Ross, Brown, Edwards & Company LLP; Jackie Stern, Va811; Sara Trifiro, Starbucks.

OTHER

Peter Mierke is joining OpX Solutions as vice president of operations.