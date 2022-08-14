 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Business names and changes for the week of Aug. 14, 2022

  • 0

MEDICAL

Rebecca Rainer Pauly, interim senior associate dean for medical education at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine, will assume the role of vice dean of the school on Sept. 1.

ORGANIZATIONS

Bethany Costello has joined the staff of Virginia Children’s Theatre as education outreach coordinator. Laura Rawlings has joined the VCT staff as group sales manager.

Junior Achievement of Southwest Virginia has announced its executive officers for the 2022-2023 fiscal year: Samuel Oakey IV, Oakey’s Funeral Service and Crematory, co-chair; Dorothy Kelly, Pinnacle Financial Partners, co-chair; Brian Woosley, Roanoke Gas Company, chair-elect/secretary; T. Doug McQuade, KPMG (ret.), treasurer; Doug Phares, TMEIC, immediate past chair. Additionally, the organization announced the appointment of new board members: Ben Crew, Balzer & Associates; Jeff Lewis, Branch Group; Adam Peters, Focus One Integrated Financial Planning; Amanda Potter, Freedom First Credit Union; Khari Ryder, Botetourt Chamber of Commerce; Nick Roch, Wells Fargo Bank; Evan Ross, Brown, Edwards & Company LLP; Jackie Stern, Va811; Sara Trifiro, Starbucks.

People are also reading…

OTHER

Peter Mierke is joining OpX Solutions as vice president of operations.

+17 
814 ja Benjamin Crew22.jpg

Crew
+17 
814 vct Bethany Costello.jpg

Costello
+17 
814 ja Dorothy Kelly 21.jpg

Kelly
+17 
814 ja Jeff Lewis_2021.jpg

Lewis
+17 
814 ja AdamPeters22.jpg

Peters
+17 
814 ja Doug Phares 19.JPG

Phares
+17 
814 ja APotter Headshot 22.jpg

Potter
+17 
814 ja Doug-McQuade WEB.jpg

McQuade
+17 
814 opx Peter Mierke Headshot website.jpg

Mierke

 IAN CURCIO
+17 
814 vt pauly.jpg

Pauly
+17 
814 vct Laura Rawlings.jpg

Rawlings
+17 
814 ja Nick Roch 22-cropped.jpg

Roch
+17 
814 ja Evan Ross22.jpg

Ross
+17 
814 ja Khari Ryder 22

Ryder
+17 
814 ja Jackie Stern 22.jpg

Stern
+17 
814 ja Sara Trifiro 22.jpg

Trifiro
+17 
814 ja Brian Woosley 20 cropped.jpg

Woosley
+17 
081422-roa-bz-oakey

Oakey IV

Please submit business names and changes to names@roanoke.com. Color photographs only, please.

0 Comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Business Intel: Boost by Kroger

Business Intel: Boost by Kroger

Boost by Kroger Kroger is rolling out a membership service with perks that include free grocery delivery, double fuel points on every purchase…

Skill games stir monetary controversy

Skill games stir monetary controversy

Boyd Melchor, owner of Kelly’s Tavern, a local franchise with several locations throughout Hampton Roads, said skill games have helped some bars and restaurants stay afloat. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Disney Raising Disney+ Price by 38%

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert