Business names and changes for the week of Aug. 21, 2022

EDUCATIONRuthanne Duffy has joined Patrick & Henry Community College as the assistant athletic director of operations and senior women’s administrator.

Kevin Rice has been named director of Virginia Tech’s Alson H. Smith Jr. Agricultural Research and Extension Center in Winchester.

LAW The following attorneys from Frith Anderson + Peake were recently selected for inclusion in the 28th Edition of The Best Lawyers in America: Phillip V. Anderson, Litigation, Insurance, Insurance Law and Personal Injury Litigation (Defendants); Katherine C. Londos, Personal Injury Litigation (Defendants); and Sean C. Workowski, Litigation (Insurance).

In addition, Nathan Schnetzler was recognized as a member of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America in the areas of Insurance Law and Litigation, Labor and Employment.

MEDICAL Jean R. Duetsch has joined Community Health Care of the New River Valley.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin has appointed Dr. Lee Jones, section chief for Carilion Clinic Dental Care, to a four-year term on the Virginia State Board of Health as the dentistry representative.

OTHER John Boyer has been hired as director of public works for the town of Blacksburg.

Amanda Miller has been appointed to head of product strategy at Inorganic Ventures in Christiansburg. Courtney Gibson has been appointed as customer experience manager.

Luke Reed has been hired as director of education at Virginia Children’s Theatre.

Anderson
Boyer
Duetsch
Duffy
Gibson
Londos
Jones
Miller
Schnetzler
Reed
Rice
Workowski

