 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Business names and changes for the week of Aug. 28, 2022

  • 0

EDUCATION

Professor Amanda Morris has been appointed chair of the Department of Chemistry in the Virginia Tech College of Science.

LAW

The following Gentry Locke attorneys have been recognized in the 2023 edition of The Best Lawyers in America: Thomas J. Bondurant Jr., Matthew W. Broughton, William E. Callahan Jr., Michael J. Finney, G. Franklin Flippin, W. William Gust, Gregory J. Haley, Guy M. Harbert III, Kevin Walker Holt, Paul G. Klockenbrink, Todd A. Leeson, Powell M. (Nick) Leitch III, K. Brett Marston, Monica Taylor Monday, W. David Paxton, Glenn W. Pulley, William R. Rakes, J. Scott Sexton, Bruce C. Stockburger, Charles L. Williams, Clark H. Worthy, Kathleen L. Wright. Monica Taylor Monday and Thomas J. Bondurant Jr. were also recognized with a Lawyer of the Year award. These Gentry Locke attorneys have been recognized in the 2023 edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America: Andrew M. Bowman, D. Scott Foster Jr., Jeffrey P. Miller, Kirk M. Sosebee, Scott A. Stephenson.

People are also reading…

Martin, Hopkins & Lemon P.C. announces that Stephen W. Lemon has been named to The Best Lawyers in America listing for 2023 in the area of Real Estate Law.

Brandy M. Rapp, a Roanoke-based attorney with the multistate firm of Whiteford, Taylor & Preston, has been selected for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America 2023.

ORGANIZATIONS

Joyce Waugh, president and CEO of the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce, received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Virginia Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives’ annual awards dinner last week in Chester.

Jessica Dunn is the new administrative coordinator for RAMP (Regional Accelerator and Mentoring Program).

Mark Chadwick has been appointed chief executive officer of Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare.

REAL ESTATE

Judy Hawkins has joined Deb Beran Properties Inc. at Smith Mountain Lake as a Realtor and buyer’s specialist. Peggy Wheeler has joined the firm as a buyer’s specialist.

OTHER

Nicole Campbell has been hired as Bedford County’s Human Resources Director.

+6 
828 blue ridge health Mark Chadwick-Headshot.jpg

Chadwick
+6 
828 ramp jessica dunn.jpg

Dunn
+6 
828 sml Judy_Hawkins.jpg

Hawkins
+6 
828 lawyers lemon.jpg

Lemon
+6 
828 vt chem morris.jpg

Morris
+6 
waugh joyce 070614

Waugh
+6 
828 sml Peg_Wheeler.jpg

Wheeler
0 Comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Professor studying discarded plastics' toll on coastal wetlands

Professor studying discarded plastics' toll on coastal wetlands

Austin Gray squished through the South Carolina mud during one of his hunts. He was collecting grass shrimp at low tide in the Leadenwah Creek. Gray is an associate professor of biological sciences at Virginia Tech and is studying the impact microplastics have on daggerblade grass shrimp. The shrimp are prevalent along the East Coast, including the Chesapeake Bay. He was searching for pregnant ...

Business Intel: Cook Out

Business Intel: Cook Out

Cook Out, an eatery known for its expansive menu and list of 40 milkshake options, has snapped up a second property in Roanoke.

Business Intel: AvenueBlack

Business Intel: AvenueBlack

Gazing out of the wide, welcoming windows of a brick-lined storefront in historic Fincastle, Ranelle Simmons had an idea.

Watch Now: Related Video

Who benefits from President Biden's student loan relief?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert