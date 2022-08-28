Business names and changes for the week of Aug. 28, 2022

EDUCATION

Professor Amanda Morris has been appointed chair of the Department of Chemistry in the Virginia Tech College of Science.

LAW

The following Gentry Locke attorneys have been recognized in the 2023 edition of The Best Lawyers in America: Thomas J. Bondurant Jr., Matthew W. Broughton, William E. Callahan Jr., Michael J. Finney, G. Franklin Flippin, W. William Gust, Gregory J. Haley, Guy M. Harbert III, Kevin Walker Holt, Paul G. Klockenbrink, Todd A. Leeson, Powell M. (Nick) Leitch III, K. Brett Marston, Monica Taylor Monday, W. David Paxton, Glenn W. Pulley, William R. Rakes, J. Scott Sexton, Bruce C. Stockburger, Charles L. Williams, Clark H. Worthy, Kathleen L. Wright. Monica Taylor Monday and Thomas J. Bondurant Jr. were also recognized with a Lawyer of the Year award. These Gentry Locke attorneys have been recognized in the 2023 edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America: Andrew M. Bowman, D. Scott Foster Jr., Jeffrey P. Miller, Kirk M. Sosebee, Scott A. Stephenson.

Martin, Hopkins & Lemon P.C. announces that Stephen W. Lemon has been named to The Best Lawyers in America listing for 2023 in the area of Real Estate Law.

Brandy M. Rapp, a Roanoke-based attorney with the multistate firm of Whiteford, Taylor & Preston, has been selected for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America 2023.

ORGANIZATIONS

Joyce Waugh, president and CEO of the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce, received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Virginia Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives’ annual awards dinner last week in Chester.

Jessica Dunn is the new administrative coordinator for RAMP (Regional Accelerator and Mentoring Program).

Mark Chadwick has been appointed chief executive officer of Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare.

REAL ESTATE

Judy Hawkins has joined Deb Beran Properties Inc. at Smith Mountain Lake as a Realtor and buyer’s specialist. Peggy Wheeler has joined the firm as a buyer’s specialist.

OTHER

Nicole Campbell has been hired as Bedford County’s Human Resources Director.