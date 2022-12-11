Business names and changes for the week of Dec. 11, 2022

EDUCATIONRolf Muller, professor of mechanical engineering in the College of Engineering at Virginia Tech, has been named the Raymond E. and Shirley B. Lynn Professor of Mechanical Engineering by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.

Brianne Merchant has joined the Office of Undergraduate Academic Integrity at Virginia Tech as assistant director for academic integrity. Joe Wilder has joined the office as coordinator of undergraduate academic integrity.

John Ambrosone, associate professor of lighting design and head of the Lighting Design and Technology Program at Virginia Tech, has been named the faculty chair of the Theatre and Cinema Program in the School of Performing Arts.

Barbara Lockee, associate vice provost for faculty affairs and professor of instructional design and technology in Virginia Tech’s School of Education, has received the 2022 David H. Jonassen Excellence in Research Award from the Association for Educational Communcations and Technology.

Laurence W. “Bill” Carstensen, professor and former head of the Department of Geography in the College of Natural Resources and Environment at Virginia Tech, has been conferred the title of professor emeritus by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.

Tom Diller, professor of mechanical engineering in the College of Engineering at Virginia Tech, has been conferred the title of professor emeritus by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.

Steven Thompson, associate professor of architecture in the College of Architecture, Arts, and Design at Virginia Tech, has been conferred the title of associate professor emeritus by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.

LAW Christopher Desimone, attorney with the firm of Anderson, Desimone & Green, was named 2022 Roanoke Region Veteran of the Year by the Chamber of Commerce Small Business Development Center.

Brandy Rapp, attorney specializing in bankruptcy and creditors’ rights in the Roanoke office of the Baltimore-based law firm Whiteford, Taylor & Preston, has been recognized as Legal Elite-Virginia’s Best Lawyers by Virginia Business Magazine.

Gentry Locke announces that 20 of the firm’s attorneys have been named to Virginia Business magazine’s 2022 Legal Elite list: Thomas J. Bondurant Jr. (Criminal Law); William E. Callahan Jr. (Bankruptcy/Creditors’ Rights, Administrative Government); Christen C. Church (Intellectual Property/Information Technology); Chip (John G.) Dicks (Legislative/Regulatory/Administrative); Alicha M. Grubb (Young Lawyer and Administrative Government); Gregory D. Habeeb (Legislative/Regulatory/Administrative and Administrative Government); Gregory J. Haley (Legislative); Erin M. Harrigan (Criminal Law); Kevin W. Holt (Civil Litigation); Paul G. Klockenbrink (Labor/Employment); Christopher M. Kozlowski (Taxes/Estates/Trusts); Todd A. Leeson (Labor/Employment Law); K. Brett Marston (Construction Law); Monica T. Monday (Appellate Law); W. David Paxton (Labor/Employment Law); J. Scott Sexton (Civil Litigation); Bruce C. Stockburger (Taxes/Estates/Trusts); Maxwell H. Wiegard (Environmental Law); Spencer M. Wiegard (Construction Law); Clark H. Worthy (Real Estate/Land Use).

OTHERTazewell County farmer and math teacher Michelle Fox has been elected to a two-year term as chairman of the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation Young Farmers Committee.

Botetourt Fire & EMS announces the promotion of several members of the department: Lt. Ryan Hartberger has been promoted to Captain, Training; Lt. Jonathan Rodgers has been promoted to Captain, Operations; Master Firefighters/Paramedics Kayla Jones, Seth Mowles, Nathan Shields and Michael Simpson have been promoted to Lieutenants, Operations. In addition, Travis Collins, a 25-year veteran of the Roanoke Fire-EMS Department, will join the department as a Captain, initially assigned to administration.