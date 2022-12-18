Business names and changes for the week of Dec. 18, 2022

EDUCATIONLaura Carden (Class of 2017) is joining the staff of the Eleanor D. Wilson Museum at Hollins University as visitor services and programs coordinator.

Sylvester Johnson, assistant vice provost for the humanities and founding director of the Virginia Tech Center for Humanities, has been promoted to associate vice provost for public interest technology.

Roe-Hoan Yoon, a University Distinguished Professor in the Virginia Tech Department of Mining and Minerals Engineering and director of the Center of Advanced Separation Technologies, has been named a fellow of the National Academy of Inventors.

Todd Lowe co-director of the Virginia Tech Advanced Propulsion and Power Laboratory and director of the Virginia Tech-Pratt & Whitney Center of Excellence, has been elevated to the grade of fellow by the American Society of Mechanical Engineers.

Gregory Evanylo, professor of soil and environmental science in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at Virginia Tech, has been conferred the title of professor emeritus by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.

Terry Herdman, professor of mathematics in the Virginia Tech College of Science, former director of the Interdisciplinary Center for Applied Mathematics, and former associate vice president for research computing at Virginia Tech, has been conferred the title of professor, director, and associate vice president emeritus by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.

Ed Jones, professor of wildlife sciences, former associate dean in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at Virginia Tech, and former director of Virginia Cooperative Extension, has been conferred the title of professor, associate dean, and director emeritus by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.

LAWJared A. Tuck and Aidan C. Williams have joined the Roanoke office of Virginia law firm Gentry Locke as associates.

OTHERThe Rev. Christopher Vogado has joined Salem Presbyterian Church as its new pastor.

Keri Garnett has been hired as the new president of Junior Achievement of Southwest Virginia.

Lisa Clause has been appointed chief advancement officer for HopeTree Family Services.

The Kiwanis Club of Roanoke has inducted the following officers for fiscal year 2022-2023: Ben Spiker, president; Mike O’Brochta, president-elect; Jeanne Bollendorf, vice president; John Montgomery, secretary-treasurer; Clark Goodman, past president; Don Wilson, president – Roanoke Kiwanis Foundation Inc. In addition, the following directors will serve on the 2022-2023 board: Jamie Bailey, Bob Habermann, LeeAnn Linkenhoker, Stephanie Moon-Reynolds, Kevin Reeder, Bruce Swanson, Sheila Umberger, Luke Young, Harry Zulauf.

The Jefferson Center announces the following new members on its board of directors: Todd Leeson (partner, Gentry Locke Partners); Liz Long (editor, Roanoker Magazine, VA Living and Bridebook); Rob Magnus (senior vice president, Pinnacle Bank); and Dr. Michael Nussbaum (senior vice president and chair of surgery, Carilion Clinic).