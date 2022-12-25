Business names and changes for the week of Dec. 25, 2022

EDUCATIONAudrey Ruple, associate professor of quantitative epidemiology in the Department of Population Health Sciences in the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine at Virginia Tech, has been named the Dorothy A. and Richard G. Metcalf Professor of Veterinary Medical Informatics by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.

Nikki Giovanni, University Distinguished Professor of English in the College of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences at Virginia Tech, has been conferred the title of University Distinguished Professor Emerita by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.

Patricia Amateis, associate professor of chemistry in the College of Science at Virginia Tech, has been conferred the title of associate professor emerita by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.

Amy Nelson, associate professor of history in the College of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences at Virginia Tech, has been conferred the title of associate professor emerita by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.

Rich Gandour, professor of chemistry in the College of Science at Virginia Tech, has been conferred the title of professor emeritus by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.

Ken Harmon, associate professor of industrial and systems engineering in the College of Engineering at Virginia Tech, has been conferred the title of associate professor emeritus by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.

Gary Downey, Alumni Distinguished Professor of Science, Technology, and Society in the College of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences at Virginia Tech, has been conferred the title of Alumni Distinguished Professor Emeritus by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.

Robert Rogers, professor of mathematics in the College of Science at Virginia Tech, has been conferred the title of professor emeritus by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.

Michael Taaffe, associate professor of industrial and systems engineering in the College of Engineering at Virginia Tech, has been conferred the title of associate professor emeritus by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.

MEDICALFriendship announces the following 2022 employee recognition award winners: William Radford, payroll and benefits manager, Friendship Achievement Award; Tanya Scott, director of social services, Friendship Health and Rehab Center North, Friendship Community Award; Pamela Blake, LPN, Friendship Salem Terrace, Friendship Clinical Award; and Tashina Adams, director of nursing, Friendship Health and Rehab Center North, Friendship Leadership Award.

REAL ESTATE Angie Apgar, of American National Bank & Trust, has received the 2022 Good Neighbor Award from the Roanoke Valley Association of Realtors.

Jim Woltz, of Woltz & Associates, has been named 2022 Realtors of the Year by the Roanoke Valley Association of Realtors.

The Roanoke Valley Association of Realtors announces the following officers for 2023: Meg Dorsey, MKB Realtors, president; Jay Kilby, REMAX All Stars Realty, president-elect; Julie Kingery, Mountain to Lake Realty, vice president. The following have been installed as new directors for 2023: Cathie Daniel, Berkshire Hathaway Smith Mountain Lake; Thomas Fellers, MKB Realtors; Amber Mason, Keller Williams Realty Roanoke; Stan Spiewak, BHHS Premier Realtors; and Todd Wampler, Century 21 Wampler Realty.

OTHERVirginia Tech alumnus Nathan Johnson, design project manager at Naval Support Activity Annapolis, has been named Project Manager of the Year.