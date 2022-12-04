 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Business names and changes for the week of Dec. 4, 2022

  • 0

EDUCATIONTimothy Bolton, a clinical assistant professor of small animal internal medicine at the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine, has received the 2022 Zoetis Distinguished Veterinary Teacher Award.

Sierra Guynn and Hollie Schramm, clinical assistant professors with the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine’s Production Management Medicine team, have become board certified by the American College of Veterinary Preventive Medicine and the American Board of Veterinary Practitioners, respectively.

Rosanna Breaux, assistant professor of psychology in the College of Science at Virginia Tech, has been named the Jerry L. Hulick Faculty Fellow for Special Needs, Disabilities, and Inclusion by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.

Olga Isengildina-Massa, professor of agricultural and applied economics in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at Virginia Tech, has been named the John B. and Kristi L. Rowsell Professor by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.

People are also reading…

Steve Markham, the Digges Family Professor of Entrepreneurial Leadership in the Pamplin College of Business Department of Management at Virginia Tech, has been conferred the title of Digges Family Professor Emeritus by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.

Emily Sarver, associate professor and graduate program director for the Department of Mining and Minerals Engineering in the College of Engineering at Virginia Tech, has been named the Stonie Barker Professor of Mining and Minerals Engineering by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.

Glenda Gillaspy, former professor and former head of the Department of Biochemistry in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at Virginia Tech, has been conferred the title of professor emerita by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.

Joseph Schetz, the Fred D. Durham Professor of Aerospace and Ocean Engineering in the College of Engineering at Virginia Tech, has been conferred the title of Fred D. Durham Professor Emeritus by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.

Alireza Haghighat, professor of mechanical engineering in the College of Engineering at Virginia Tech, has been named the Robert E. Hord Jr. Professor of Mechanical Engineering by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.

Raghuraman Thulasi Kumar, associate vice provost for analytics and institutional effectiveness in the Office of the Executive Vice President and Provost at Virginia Tech, has been recognized by EdScoop, a leading media brand in the higher education information technology market, with its 2022 University Technology Leader of the Year Award.

OTHER5Points Creative has added the following new members to its team: Taylor Smith, associate account lead; Shelby Vandergriff, content marketing specialist; Marlee Richardson, marketing coordination specialist; and Christine Mealy, administrative specialist.

tagline font pleasePlease submit business names and changes to names@roanoke.com. Color photographs only, please.

+14 
1204 Timothy Bolton

Bolton
+14 
1204 vt breaux.jpg

Breaux
+14 
1204 vt gillaspy.jpg

Gillaspy
+14 
1204 Sierra Guynn

Guynn
+14 
1204 vt haghighat.jpg

Haghighat
+14 
1204 vt markham.png

Markham
+14 
1204 vt massa.jpg

Isengildina-Massa
+14 
1204 vt sarver.jpg

Sarver
+14 
1204 vt schetz.jpg

Schetz
+14 
1204 vt kumar

Kumar
+14 
1204 Hollie Schramm

Schramm
+14 
1204 Taylor Smith

Smith
+14 
1204 Christine Mealy

Mealy
+14 
1204 Marlee Richardson

Richardson
+14 
1204 Shelby Vandergriff

Vandergriff
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Fed Still ‘Quite Worried’ About High Inflation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert