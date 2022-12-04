Business names and changes for the week of Dec. 4, 2022

EDUCATIONTimothy Bolton, a clinical assistant professor of small animal internal medicine at the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine, has received the 2022 Zoetis Distinguished Veterinary Teacher Award.

Sierra Guynn and Hollie Schramm, clinical assistant professors with the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine’s Production Management Medicine team, have become board certified by the American College of Veterinary Preventive Medicine and the American Board of Veterinary Practitioners, respectively.

Rosanna Breaux, assistant professor of psychology in the College of Science at Virginia Tech, has been named the Jerry L. Hulick Faculty Fellow for Special Needs, Disabilities, and Inclusion by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.

Olga Isengildina-Massa, professor of agricultural and applied economics in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at Virginia Tech, has been named the John B. and Kristi L. Rowsell Professor by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.

Steve Markham, the Digges Family Professor of Entrepreneurial Leadership in the Pamplin College of Business Department of Management at Virginia Tech, has been conferred the title of Digges Family Professor Emeritus by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.

Emily Sarver, associate professor and graduate program director for the Department of Mining and Minerals Engineering in the College of Engineering at Virginia Tech, has been named the Stonie Barker Professor of Mining and Minerals Engineering by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.

Glenda Gillaspy, former professor and former head of the Department of Biochemistry in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at Virginia Tech, has been conferred the title of professor emerita by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.

Joseph Schetz, the Fred D. Durham Professor of Aerospace and Ocean Engineering in the College of Engineering at Virginia Tech, has been conferred the title of Fred D. Durham Professor Emeritus by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.

Alireza Haghighat, professor of mechanical engineering in the College of Engineering at Virginia Tech, has been named the Robert E. Hord Jr. Professor of Mechanical Engineering by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.

Raghuraman Thulasi Kumar, associate vice provost for analytics and institutional effectiveness in the Office of the Executive Vice President and Provost at Virginia Tech, has been recognized by EdScoop, a leading media brand in the higher education information technology market, with its 2022 University Technology Leader of the Year Award.

OTHER5Points Creative has added the following new members to its team: Taylor Smith, associate account lead; Shelby Vandergriff, content marketing specialist; Marlee Richardson, marketing coordination specialist; and Christine Mealy, administrative specialist.

