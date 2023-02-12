EDUCATION

Jennifer Hatch, a seventh-grade teacher at Benjamin Franklin Middle School in Rocky Mount, has been named the Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom 2023 Teacher of the Year.

Yuba Gautam has joined Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine as a collegiate associate professor at the Virginia Tech Public Health Program.

Tracy Vosburgh, vice president of communications and marketing at Virginia Tech, has announced several key appointments aimed at elevating, aligning and integrating marketing and communications work across the university. Zeke Barlow has been named senior director for colleges. Dawn Jefferies has been named senior producer for strategic initiatives. Michael Stowe has been named senior director and executive editor. Jesse Tuel has been named senior director for units.

FINANCIAL

Donna Lynch has been promoted to vice president of client administration with TCV Trust & Wealth Management.

Matt Hubbard has been promoted to regional president at American National Bank & Trust Company.

Clay Taylor CCIM has been promoted to senior vice president in the Roanoke office of Cushman & Wakefield — Thalhimer. Price Gutshall has been promoted to vice president in the firm’s Roanoke office.

OTHER

Andrea Milgrim has joined ETS Recruit as a recruiter support associate. Andrew Schwartz has been promoted to account executive/recruiter for its ETS ENT recruiting practice.

Alison Trigg, administrator-in-training at Warm Hearth Village’s Showalter Center, recently passed the National Association of Long Term Care Administrators Board, and the NAB Core Knowledge and NAB Line of Service exam for Residential Care/Assisted Living to become a licensed assisted living facility administrator.