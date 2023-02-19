EDUCATION

Linsey Marr, the Charles P. Lunsford Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering at Virginia Tech, has been elected to the National Academy of Engineering as one of 106 new members for 2023.

Leslie LaConte has been named associate dean for research at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine.

Jennifer Munson, associate professor at the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC, is presiding as co-chair of the prestigious Physical Science of Cancer Gordon Research Conference.

FINANCIAL

Chelsea West, Bank of Botetourt merchant services officer, was among the 36 Virginia bankers who graduated from the Virginia Bankers Association Management Development Program.

Bank of Botetourt announces the following restructuring and promotions: Laurie C. Hart, senior vice president, chief strategic and retail officer, Cave Spring office; Lindsay Day-Snow, assistant vice president, branch manager, Bonsack/Route 460 office; April S. Graybill, assistant vice president, branch manager, Troutville office; Robin Stultz, assistant vice president, branch manager, Peters Creek office; Catina Webb, residential underwriting officer, Troutville loan services center.

REAL ESTATE

Amber Mason has joined MKB, REALTORS as its chief experience officer.

OTHER

Evyn Duff has joined ETS Recruit as a recruiter support associate. Katie Mares has been promoted to regional account executive/optometry recruiter for the firm’s vision recruiting practice.

Karli Foster is joining the Roanoke County Economic Development Department as an economic development specialist.