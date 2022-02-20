 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Business names and changes for the week of Feb. 20, 2022

MedicalDr. Megan Cornwell Thomas has joined The Community Health Center of the New River Valley’s staff.

EducationRobyn Stuart is the new director of alumni relations in the College of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences at Virginia Tech.

Real EstatePayal Shah has joined Cushman & Wakefield — Thalhimer’s Roanoke office as a commercial brokerage associate specializing in the retail sector.

Please submit business names and changes to names@roanoke.com. Color photographs only, please.

