EDUCATION

Lori Mitchell has been named dean of the division of business and technologies at New River Community College.

Julie Ross, Virginia Tech’s Paul and Dorothea Torgersen Dean of Engineering, has been named a special advisor to President Tim Sands.

Julie Cook has been named the director of the privacy and research data protection program at Virginia Tech.

Virginia Tech professor Alan J. Brown, a retired captain in the U.S. Navy, has been awarded the Harold E. Saunders Award for Lifetime Achievement from the American Society of Naval Engineers.

Robert Gourdie, a professor at the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC, has been named a senior member of the National Academy of Inventors.

Tom Dingus, the Newport News Shipbuilding Professor of Biomedical Engineering and Mechanics, will be honored with the U.S. Government Award for Safety Engineering Excellence at the 27th Enhanced Safety of Vehicles Conference this spring in Yokohama, Japan.

Renowned architect Enric Ruiz-Geli is joining the Virginia Tech Honors College as its newest professor of practice.

FINANCIAL

Valinda Hayes has joined Bank of Botetourt and Virginia Mountain Mortgage as a mortgage loan officer at the Daleville Town Center office.

Greg Withers has joined McLeod Enterprises as director of banking and financial planning and analysis.

LAW

Jeff Krasnow, of the Krasnow Law Firm, has again been selected as a Virginia Super Lawyer for 2023.

OTHER

Roanoke Women’s Foundation announces its 2023 officers: President, MaryJean Levin; Vice President, Betsy Whitney; Treasurer, Ann Green; and Secretary, Trudy Brailsford.

Alice Steffler has joined 5Points Creative as a graphic designer.

Ariel Shelton has been promoted to account executive/recruiter for endodontists, oral maxillofacial surgeons and periodontists for ETS Recruit’s dental recruiting practice. Melissa Willis has joined ETS Recruit as a recruiter support associate.