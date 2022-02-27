 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Business names and changes for the week of Feb. 27, 2002

Education

Shelley Lyons has joined Virginia Western Community College’s Office of Institutional Advancement as the administrative officer for grants administration.

Chris Smith has been named postdoctoral affairs program administrator at Virginia Tech.

Robin Queen, Virginia Tech professor in biomedical engineering and mechanics, has been elected fellow of the American Institute for Medical and Biological Engineering.

Four Roanoke College alumnae have joined the College’s President’s Advisory Board. They are Michelle R. Austin ’93, Amy Hansen Geddes ’92, Carrie Taylor McConnell ’99 and Karen Rymers Winslow ’02. Also, Erin Burcham has been appointed to the College’s Community Advisory Group.

Health care

Mary Cox FNP has joined Bryant Health to bring women’s health, primary care, and substance use disorder assistance to southwest Virginia.

Government

Brian Blevins has been appointed as resident engineer for the Virginia Department of Transportation’s Salem Residency office.

Please submit business names and changes to names@roanoke.com. Color photographs only, please.

