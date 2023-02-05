EDUCATION

Bevlee Watford, a Virginia Tech faculty member since 1992, has been selected by President Joe Biden to serve on the National Science Board.

Minh-An Pence has been named human resources director for Virginia Tech’s Division of Information Technology.

France Bélanger, University Distinguished Professor, R.B. Pamplin Professor, and Tom and Daisy Byrd Senior Faculty Fellow in the Pamplin College of Business Department of Accounting and Information Systems at Virginia Tech, was recently named recipient of the Association for Information Systems Fellow Award, for information systems research excellence.

Erin Poff has been named the director of finance and administration at the Institute for Critical Technology and Applied Science at Virginia Tech.

Virginia Tech University Libraries Dean Tyler Walters was recently appointed governing board chair of Academic Preservation Trust, a consortium of colleges and universities across the country committed to providing a preservation repository for digital content and developing related services.

Katherin A. Elam, retired longtime president of Junior Achievement of Southwest Virginia, and Stephen W. Lemon, attorney and principal at the firm of Martin, Hopkins & Lemon P.C., have joined the board of directors of the Virginia Western Community College Educational Foundation as at-large members.

LAW

Victor O. Cardwell, co-chair of the labor and employment practice at Woods Rogers Vandeventer Black PLC and co-chair of the WRVB board of directors, has transitioned to the leadership role of immediate past president of the Virginia Bar Association.

REAL ESTATE

Kevin Honaker has been promoted to senior portfolio manager at Cushman & Wakefield — Thalhimer, which will include managing the commercial property services team in the Roanoke office.

OTHER

Sam Sokolove has joined Building Beloved Communities, a national business consulting firm in Roanoke, as director of government contracting and senior consultant.

Robb Hudson has been appointed CEO and president of MELD Manufacturing Corporation’s new spin out company, MELD PrintWorks Corporation.

Petty Officer 2nd Class Daveon Fitzgerald, a Roanoke native and 2013 William Fleming High School graduate, is one of several sailors selected to participate in the 73rd annual Sapporo Snow Festival in Sapporo, Japan. The sailors, who are assigned to U.S. Naval Air Facility Misawa, Japan, will construct a Navy-themed snow statue for the festival, marking the Navy’s 38th year of participation in the event.