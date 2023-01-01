Business names and changes for the week of Jan.1,2023

EDUCATION

Andrew Ickes has joined Virginia Tech’s College of Natural Resources and Environment as the assistant dean of advancement.

Rafael Davalos, the L. Preston Wade Professor in biomedical engineering and mechanics in the College of Engineering at Virginia Tech, has been named a fellow of the National Academy of Inventors.

Harpreet S. Dhillon, professor in the Bradley Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at Virginia Tech, has been named a fellow of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers for his contributions to heterogeneous cellular networks.

Jeffrey Pittman, a visiting professor of accounting and information systems in the Pamplin College of Business at Virginia Tech, has been named the Curling Visiting Professor in Accounting and Information Systems by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.

Terry Rakes, the William C. and Alix C. Houchens Professor of Business Information Technology in the Pamplin College of Business at Virginia Tech, has been conferred the title of William C. and Alix C. Houchens Professor Emeritus by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.

Karen Swenson, associate professor of English in Virginia Tech’s College of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences, has been conferred the title of associate professor emerita by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.

OTHER

Tim Bell has been appointed chief operating officer of MELD Manufacturing Corporation in Christiansburg.