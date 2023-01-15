 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Business names and changes for the week of Jan. 15, 2023

Marston_Brett_121320

Brett Marston

EDUCATION

Robert Hoover, Ed.D., is joining the Radford University leadership team as vice president for finance and administration.

Jamie Snead has joined Virginia Western Community College as director of marketing and strategic communications.

Kevin Kefauver has been named Virginia Tech Transportation Institute’s division director of data and analytics.

Kay Hunnings, former associate dean of administration in the Pamplin College of Business at Virginia Tech, has been conferred the title of associate dean emerita by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.

John Phillips, professor of biological sciences in the College of Science at Virginia Tech, has been conferred the title of professor emeritus by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.

LAW

Jeffrey C. Southard has joined Gentry Locke in the firm’s statewide construction industry contracting and litigation group.

Attorneys David R. Berry, Charles L. Calton, D. Scott Foster Jr. and Alicha M. Grubb have been promoted to the partnership at Gentry Locke.

Gentry Locke has formed an executive board as part of its strategic plan. Former Managing Partner Monica T. Monday will serve as chair. K. Brett Marston has been named the new managing partner and will also serve on the executive board. Additional members of the executive board are Matthew W. Broughton, William Gust and Gregory H. Habeeb.

OTHER

Delta Dental of Virginia has added Jacquelyn E. Stone, partner at McGuireWoods LLP, and Elizabeth A. McClanahan, former Justice of the Supreme Court of Virginia and chief executive officer of The Virginia Tech Foundation, to its board of directors.

jan 15 2023 vt hunnings.jpg

Hunnings
jan 15 2023 vt kefauver.jpg

Kefauver
McClanahan jan 15 2023 Head Shot_Legal (2).jpg

McClanahan
Monday_Monica Taylor_121221

Monday
jan 15 2023 vt phillips.jpg

Phillips
jan 15 2023 JSouthard_Gentry Locke (2).jpg

Southard
jan 15 2023 vwcc Jamie Snead_web.jpg

Snead
Jacquelyn Stone

Stone

Please submit business names and changes to names@roanoke.com. Color photographs only, please.

