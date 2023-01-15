Business names and changes for the week of Jan. 15, 2023

EDUCATION

Robert Hoover, Ed.D., is joining the Radford University leadership team as vice president for finance and administration.

Jamie Snead has joined Virginia Western Community College as director of marketing and strategic communications.

Kevin Kefauver has been named Virginia Tech Transportation Institute’s division director of data and analytics.

Kay Hunnings, former associate dean of administration in the Pamplin College of Business at Virginia Tech, has been conferred the title of associate dean emerita by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.

John Phillips, professor of biological sciences in the College of Science at Virginia Tech, has been conferred the title of professor emeritus by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.

LAW

Jeffrey C. Southard has joined Gentry Locke in the firm’s statewide construction industry contracting and litigation group.

Attorneys David R. Berry, Charles L. Calton, D. Scott Foster Jr. and Alicha M. Grubb have been promoted to the partnership at Gentry Locke.

Gentry Locke has formed an executive board as part of its strategic plan. Former Managing Partner Monica T. Monday will serve as chair. K. Brett Marston has been named the new managing partner and will also serve on the executive board. Additional members of the executive board are Matthew W. Broughton, William Gust and Gregory H. Habeeb.

OTHER

Delta Dental of Virginia has added Jacquelyn E. Stone, partner at McGuireWoods LLP, and Elizabeth A. McClanahan, former Justice of the Supreme Court of Virginia and chief executive officer of The Virginia Tech Foundation, to its board of directors.