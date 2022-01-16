 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Business names and changes for the week of Jan. 16, 2022

Education

Kenneth Belton, owner of Your Church Partner, LLC, has joined the Board of Directors of the Virginia Western Community College Educational Foundation.

Mark Jones, professor of electrical and computer engineering at Virginia Tech, has been conferred the title of professor emeritus by the board of visitors.

A. Roger Ekirch, a university distinguished professor at Virginia Tech, has been selected to receive a 2022 Outstanding Faculty Award from the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia.

Civic

Paula E. Robins, branch manager for the Bank of Botetourt’s Vinton office, has joined the Vinton Area Chamber of Commerce board of directors.

Ginny Ritenour Ayers is the new executive director for Literacy Volunteers of the New River Valley.

FinanceShelley M. Martin has been promoted by the Bank of Botetourt to vice president, business relationship officer.

Debra K. Gordon has retired from Bank of Botetourt’s Virginia Mountain Mortgage after 19 years with the bank.

Manufacturing

Inorganic Ventures of Christiansburg has a new Enterprise Development division led by Justin Yalung, chief operating officer. The company also has appointed Tyler Farnsworth as head of product development and promoted Tom Borak to head of commercial development.

Real Estate

Kevin S. Honaker has joined Cushman & Wakefield — Thalhimer’s commercial property services group as a portfolio manager in the Roanoke office.

Legal

Gentry Locke has promoted Andrew O. Gay and Kirk M. Sosebee to the partnership.

Please submit business names and changes to names@roanoke.com. Color photographs only, please.

