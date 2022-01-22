Business names and changes for the week of Jan. 23, 2022

Real EstateDorothy Sowder has joined Cushman & Wakefield — Thalhimer’s Roanoke office as client coordinator.

EducationMichael Weaver, Virginia Tech professor emeritus, has been awarded the Distinguished Achievement Award in Extension from the Entomological Society of America.

Pamela Gilchrist has joined the Virginia Tech Innovation Campus as the new director of K-12 Programs.

Linsey Marr, a Virginia Tech engineering professor,has been selected to receive a 2022 Outstanding Faculty Award from the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia.

Micah Spruill ’11 and Dan Strelka ’89 have been elected to the Roanoke College Board of Trustees.

FinanceBank of Botetourt’s Jerrica Seay was among 29 Virginia bankers who graduated from the Virginia Bankers Association Management Development Program.

Bank of Botetourt also announced the following staff changes: Ashley Austin has been promoted to credit analyst officer; Seth Moore has been promoted to assistant vice president and business relationship officer; Amanda Peay has been promoted to vice president, real estate lending officer and supervisor; Sheila Petty has been promoted to assistant vice president and Daleville branch manager; Stilissa Pledge has been promoted to vice president, loan documentation and compliance manager and CRA officer; and Marcus Wade has been promoted to assistant vice president and business relationship officer in Salem.

