Business names and changes for the week of Jan. 29, 2023

EDUCATION

Ivana Bartoletti, global data privacy officer at Wipro, will serve as the inaugural visiting cybersecurity and privacy executive fellow at Virginia Tech’s Pamplin College of Business.

Tom Tillar, who stepped down as Virginia Tech’s vice president for alumni affairs in 2016 after 20 years in that role, has been conferred the title of vice president emeritus by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.

FINANCIAL

Bank of Botetourt has promoted seven of its staff to the role of vice president: Amie A. Chernault, vice president, market manager, Cave Spring office; Susan G. Larkin, vice president, treasury services, Cave Spring office; Karen Newbill, vice president, market manager, Buchanan office; Sheila R. Petty, vice president, branch manager, Daleville office; Tina M. Simpson, vice president, branch manager, Lexington office; Lisa Spangler, vice president, business relationship officer, Smith Mountain Lake office; Marcus T. Wade, vice president, business relationship officer, Salem office.

LAW

Attorney Kevin M. Gick has opened Gick Law PLLC, which will specialize in criminal and traffic defense.

Former federal prosecutor Melissa E. O’Boyle has joined the Virginia law firm Gentry Locke as a partner in the firm’s criminal and government investigations practice group.

REAL ESTATE

Megan Roschelli is joining local real estate brokerage Coldwell Banker Townside, Realtors as sales manager for their Christiansburg office.

OTHER

Carlan Myers, Warm Hearth Village human resources director, has been named president-elect for 2023 for the New River chapter of the Society of Human Resource Managers.

Virginia Tech Pamplin College of Business alumnus and Jives Media founder Jay Ives was recently named to Forbes’ “30 under 30” list.