Business names and changes for the week of Jan. 30, 2022

The Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine has named Josh Meyer as its director of communications.

Victor Cardwell, chairman of the Woods Rogers board of directors, has been elected president of the Virginia Bar Association.

Hall Associates has named Frank Martin the commercial sales agent of the year and the leasing agent of the year.

Carrie Halpin, Stephanie Martin, Pamela Stell and Archie Freeman III have joined Blue Ridge Literacy’s board of directors.

+6 
Josh Meyer

Meyer
+6 
Victor Cardwell

Cardwell
+6 
Frank Martin

Martin
+6 
Carrie Halpin

Halpin
+6 
Stephanie Martin

Martin
+6 
Pamela Stell

Stell
+6 
Archie Freeman III

Freeman

