Business names and changes for the week of Jan. 30, 2022

The Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine has named Josh Meyer as its director of communications.

Victor Cardwell, chairman of the Woods Rogers board of directors, has been elected president of the Virginia Bar Association.

Hall Associates has named Frank Martin the commercial sales agent of the year and the leasing agent of the year.

Carrie Halpin, Stephanie Martin, Pamela Stell and Archie Freeman III have joined Blue Ridge Literacy’s board of directors.

Please submit business names and changes to names@roanoke.com. Color photographs only, please.