Business names and changes for the week of July 10, 2022

EducationJames “Jim” Campbell, professor of geography in the College of Natural Resources and Environment at Virginia Tech, has been conferred the title of professor emeritus by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.

Kendria Mason has been named coordinator of first-year experiences at Virginia Tech, the university-wide program supporting the academic transition of new students.

John Tedesco has been appointed director of the school of communication in the College of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences at Virginia Tech.

LegalThe Roanoke Bar Association recognized three exceptional attorneys at its 97th Annual Meeting. Sarah Jessee, Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith, received the 2022 Young Lawyer of the Year Award. Ronald Ayers, Johnson Ayers & Matthews PLC, received the 2022 Frank W. “Bo” Rogers Jr., Lifetime Achievement Award. Thomas Miller, Frankl Miller Webb & Moyers LLP, received the Distinguished Service Award.

MEDICAL

Karen Burns has joined Richfield Living as director of care transitions at its Salem and Roanoke health centers.

ORGANIZATIONS

Bruce Loving has been named to the Alleghany Highlands Arts Council board of directors.

Jackie Lackey has joined Verge as vice president of programs.

Ayers
Burns
Campbell
Lackey
Jessee
Loving
Mason
Miller
Tedesco

Please submit business names and changes to names@roanoke.com. Color photographs only, please.

