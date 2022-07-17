 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NAMES AND CHANGES

Business names and changes for the week of July 17, 2022

EducationY.A. Liu, the Frank C. Vilbrandt Endowed Professor of Chemical Engineering at Virginia Tech, has been reappointed as Alumni Distinguished Professor.

Rell Parker, assistant professor of neurology and neurosurgery at the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine, has been named an iTHRIV Scholar.

Entomologist Arash Rashed has been named the new director of Virginia Tech’s Southern Piedmont Agricultural Research and Extension Center.

David Ford, a professor of civil engineering at Texas A&M University who will join the College of Engineering at Virginia Tech this fall, has been named the Vecellio Professor of Construction Engineering and Management by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.

Myriam Jimenez has joined the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine as clinical assistant professor of production management medicine.

Richard Grant has been appointed Senior Advisor to the President for Strategic Initiatives at Roanoke College.

The following new members have been appointed to the Roanoke College Board of Trustees: Pastor Harry W. Griffith, retired pastor at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Virginia Beach; Greg Terrill (’94), president of Chervan Inc. and TXTUR furniture manufacturing companies; Nicole Brewer Terrill (’95), MPH, community volunteer; and Cara Kenney (’98), M.Ed., recently Roanoke College Alumni Association executive council secretary and communications director.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin has announced the appointment of four new members to the Radford University Board of Visitors: Jeanne Armentrout, executive vice president and chief administrative officer for Carilion Clinic; Jennifer Wishon Gilbert, recently senior Washington correspondent for CBN News; George Mendiola Jr., president of FSA Federal; and James C. Turk Jr., partner in the law firm of Harrison & Turk P.C.

FinancialChelsea West, merchant services officer at Bank of Botetourt, has graduated from the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Roanoke Valley program.

LawDaniel P. Frankl of Frankl Miller Webb & Moyers was named the 2022 Local Bar Leader of the Year by the Virginia State Bar’s Conference of Local and Specialty Bar Associations.

John M. Scheib has joined the Gentry Locke law firm as a partner in its general commercial practice group.

MedicalGary Ventola, CFO of Virginia Lutheran Homes in Roanoke, won the Stewardship Award at this year’s LeadingAge Virginia Annual Conference.

OtherBrianna Waldron, 19, of Roanoke, will receive the President’s Youth Volunteer Service Award at the All-American Soap Box Derby later this month in Akron, Ohio.

