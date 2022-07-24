Business names and changes for the week of July 24.2022

EDUCATIONCharles Johnson, professor of plant pathology in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at Virginia Tech, and extension specialist at the Southern Piedmont Agricultural Research and Extension Center in Blackstone, has been conferred the title of professor emeritus by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin recently appointed three new members to the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors: David Calhoun, of Sunapee, New Hampshire; Sandy Cupp Davis, of Blacksburg; and Charles “Brad” Hobbs, of Virginia Beach. Edward Baine, of Moseley, was reappointed to a second consecutive four-year term.

Joyce Arditti, professor of human development in the College of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences at Virginia Tech, has been conferred the title of professor emerita by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.

Kristy Morrill has been named director of alumni relations for the Virginia Tech College of Science.

Debra C. Meade has been elected chair of the Hollins University Board of Trustees.

FINANCIALBank of Botetourt President and CEO G. Lyn Hayth III has been elected to serve on the Virginia Bankers Association Board of Directors. LAW The Roanoke Bar Association has elected the following officers and directors for 2022-2023: Lori Jones Bentley, Johnson, Ayers & Matthews, president; Christen C. Church, Gentry Locke, president elect; Amy H. Geddes, OPN Law, secretary/treasurer; Macel H. Janoschka, Frith, Anderson & Peake PC, past president; Martha W. Elder, Woods Rogers, director; Sarah C. Jessee, Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith, director; John M. McNeil Jr., Roanoke Commonwealth’s Attorney office, director; Victor S. Skaff III, Glenn Robinson Cathey Memmer & Skaff, director; Daniel R. Sullivan, Newton & Sullivan PLLC, director. The following remain as directors: Allegra M.C. Black, Public Defender’s Office, Roanoke; Christopher Dadak, Guynn Waddell Carroll & Lockby; D. Adam McKelvey, Crandall & Katt; Jonathan D. Puvak, Gentry Locke; T. Daniel “Bo” Frith IV, Frith & Ellerman Law Firm.

MEDICALArthur Ollendorff has been named associate dean for graduate medical education at Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine.

OTHERCheryl Mosley has been named vice president, community impact, at United Way of Roanoke Valley.

The following additional individuals have signed on as members of the Smith Mountain Lake Center Inc.’s 2022 Board of Directors: Greg Beecher, Marty Bowers, John Emery, Tim Gardner, Troy Keaton, Laura Moritz.