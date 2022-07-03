Business names and changes for the week of July 3, 2022

EducationThe Roanoke Higher Education Center Foundation Board has appointed four new directors: Esteban Duran Ballen, Jim McAden, Tyler Nguyen and Sam Oakey IV.

Greg Mullins is the new Assistant Director for Program Development at enCircle’s Minnick Schools. Mark Miear is the new Assistant Director of Education at Minnick Schools.

Marten L. denBoer has been named Radford University’s interim provost for the 2022-2023 academic year. Steven Bachrach has been selected for the role of dean of the university’s Artis College of Science and Technology. Stephanie Caulder has been named dean of Radford’s College of Visual and Performing Arts.

Scott Weimer has been named the executive director of Virginia Tech’s Roanoke Regional Initiatives.

Real EstateThe Home Builders Association of Virginia has presented Housing Excellence Awards to: Amy Lowman, Roanoke Regional Home Builders Association, Executive Officer of the Year; Gary Feazell, F&S Building, Remodeler of the Year; Shawn Callahan, Metwood Building Supplies, Distinguished Associate of the Year; Roanoke Regional Home Builders Association, Sleep in Heavenly Peace, Best HBA Community Project; New River Valley Home Builders Association, Membership Cup.

OtherCatherine Fox has joined Eddy Alexander, a locally owned marketing and growth strategy consulting firm.

Lisa Garcia has been hired as vice president of entrepreneurial development and director of RAMP by parent organization Verge.

Laura Beth Weaver, executive director of the Women’s Resource Center of the New River Valley, has won ABWA Community Woman of the Year for 2022 from the New River Valley Express Chapter of the American Business Women’s Association. Teresa Echols, former owner of Tan ‘N Tone in Christiansburg, is the recipient of the chapter’s 2022 ABWA Member Award.

Please submit business names and changes to names@roanoke.com. Color photographs only, please.