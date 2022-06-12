Business names and changes for the week of June 12, 2022

Finance
Larry Hurt, formerly with Franklin Community Bank in Salem, has been named to the Virginia Society of CPAs Political Action Committee’s board of trustees for the 2022–2023 fiscal year.
Stewart Barnes of Ameriprise Financial was named to the list of “Best-in-State Wealth Advisors” published by Forbes magazine.
Non profits
Milton Hardy Jr. is the new board president of Roanoke Area Ministries.
Education
Kennedi Jarvi, coordinator for fraternity and sorority life at Radford University, attended the Phi Gamma Delta Leadership Institute as a facilitator.
Bank of Botetourt has announced recipients of its 6th Annual “Taking Care of You” Community Scholarship. James River High School graduate Chase Minnix was the first-place recipient. The second-place recipient was Sarah Hamblin of Lord Botetourt High School. The third-place recipient was Ella Wright of James River High School.
Health care
Kristi Payne and Suzette Gayder have joined the staff of Blacksburg’s Warm Hearth at Home.