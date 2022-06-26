Business names and changes for the week of June 26, 2022

OrganizationsThe following individuals have signed on as members of the Smith Mountain Lake Center Inc.’s 2022 board of directors: Vicki Gardner, president; Jack Phillips; Trish England; Kathy Hodges; Jerry Hale; James Tarantino; Matt Karris.

EducationKatherine Fogelberg has been named associate dean for professional programs at Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine at Virginia Tech.

Laura Freeman has been named the inaugural deputy director of the Virginia Tech National Security Institute.

Medical Lauren Dudley has been hired as chief executive officer of LewisGale Hospital Montgomery.

FinancialRidge View Bank, headquartered in Roanoke, has appointed the following to its board of advisors: Kim Blair, Roanoke College; Ben Crew, Balzer and Associates Roanoke; Robert Kulp, Black Dog Salvage and Blue Ridge Residential; Ryan Waters, Bridgewater Marina.

Carter Bank & Trust community banking officer James Cabler was recently named to the Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce’s 40 Under 40 list.

Other Eduardo Rincon has been hired as head tennis professional and director of tennis at Hidden Valley Country Club.

Franchise owners Kevin Shaw and his wife, Allison, have been awarded Domino’s Gold Franny Award for operational excellence.

Perry W. Donahoo and David A. Yergin-Doniger have joined the board of directors of Rockydale Quarries Corporation.

Please submit business names and changes to names@roanoke.com. Color photographs only, please.