 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Business names and changes for the week of June 5, 2022

  • 0

MedicalDeidre Dalton of Volvo Trucks and Pastor Gary Hash of the Jubilee Christian Center have joined the LewisGale Hospital Pulaski board of trustees.

Carilion Clinic has announced the following staff appointments:

Hunter Choate as vice president of Medicine/Clinical Operations

Lindsay Collins as vice president of Medicine/Acute Care Services

Fred Greear, CFA, as vice president and chief investment officer

Lisa Sprinkel as vice president of Home Health and Hospice

The American Nurse Credentialing Center has named Ellen Harvey of Carilion Clinic as magnet nurse of the year for empirical outcomes.

Carilion President and CEO Nancy Howell Agee has received an honorary Doctor of Humanities and Letters degree from the Virginia College of Osteopathic Medicine.

People are also reading…

MediaJohn Cornthwait of Firefli has been accredited with the Certified Professional in Accessibility Core Competencies by the International Association of Accessibility.

NonprofitsThe First Virginia Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals has named Bruce Loving to its board.

GovernmentPulaski County has hired Ashlyn Shrewsbury as director of the planning & zoning and community development departments.

+9 
Nancy Agee

Agee

 Nancy Agee
+9 
Hunter Choate

Choate
+9 
Lindsay Collins

Collins
+9 
John Cornthwait

Cornthwait
+9 
Deidre Dalton

Dalton
+9 
Fred Greear

Greear
+9 
Ellen Harvey

Harvey
+9 
Gary Hash

Hash
+9 
Bruce Loving

Loving
+9 
Lisa Sprinkel

Sprinkel

Please submit business names and changes to names@roanoke.com. Color photographs only, please.

0 Comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Business Intel: B&D Comics

Business Intel: B&D Comics

One of Roanoke’s oldest comic book shops has settled into its new home after a looming infrastructure project displaced it from the address it…

Watch Now: Related Video

Sheryl Sandberg Stepping Down as Meta COO

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert