Business names and changes for the week of June 5, 2022

MedicalDeidre Dalton of Volvo Trucks and Pastor Gary Hash of the Jubilee Christian Center have joined the LewisGale Hospital Pulaski board of trustees.

Carilion Clinic has announced the following staff appointments:

Hunter Choate as vice president of Medicine/Clinical Operations

Lindsay Collins as vice president of Medicine/Acute Care Services

Fred Greear, CFA, as vice president and chief investment officer

Lisa Sprinkel as vice president of Home Health and Hospice

The American Nurse Credentialing Center has named Ellen Harvey of Carilion Clinic as magnet nurse of the year for empirical outcomes.

Carilion President and CEO Nancy Howell Agee has received an honorary Doctor of Humanities and Letters degree from the Virginia College of Osteopathic Medicine.

MediaJohn Cornthwait of Firefli has been accredited with the Certified Professional in Accessibility Core Competencies by the International Association of Accessibility.

NonprofitsThe First Virginia Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals has named Bruce Loving to its board.

GovernmentPulaski County has hired Ashlyn Shrewsbury as director of the planning & zoning and community development departments.

