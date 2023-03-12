EDUCATION

Saonee Sarker has been named the next dean of the Virginia Tech Pamplin College of Business.

Danfeng “Daphne” Yao, professor in the Department of Computer Science and affiliate faculty at the Sanghani Center for Artificial Intelligence and Data Analytics at Virginia Tech, has been elevated to fellow, the highest grade of membership in the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers.

FINANCIAL

Dustin G. Bays has been appointed Bank of Botetourt’s chief financial officer. Mary Ann L. Miller has been promoted to first vice president, marketing strategy and business development officer, at Bank of Botetourt.

Ryan Bell has joined Freedom First Credit Union as branch manager in charge of its upcoming Langhorne Road location in Lynchburg.

OTHER

Darin Greear, Realtor with Long & Foster Real Estate in Blacksburg, has been inducted into the Marquis Who’s Who biographical registry.

Cameron D. Peel has been promoted to president and CCO of Camrett Logistics Inc.

Chris LaBrecque has joined ETS Recruit as a recruiter support associate. Lisa Garst has joined ETS Recruit as a social media manager.