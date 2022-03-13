 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Business names and changes for the week of March 13, 2022

FinanceValleyStar Credit Union has announced the following staff appointments: Mendy Shaffer as interim chief financial officer, Robert Sparrow as chief risk officer and Justin Barnes as chief lending officer.

Wells Fargo Advisors has promoted Christopher Whisnant to managing director–investment officer in its downtown Roanoke office.

Charles H. Leiser, financial advisor with Thrivent, recently earned the Chartered Life Underwriter® designation granted by The American College of Financial Services.

Local governmentSusan Goad has been hired as Roanoke County’s director of the Department of Social Services.

Deborah H. Bell has been hired by the city of Roanoke as a communications and community engagement specialist.

InsuranceDelta Dental of Virginia has promoted David Notari to senior vice president and chief operating officer.

EducationRoanoke College professor Liz Ackley was honored by the Virginia General Assembly as one of 12 recipients of the 2022 Outstanding Faculty Awards by the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia and Dominion Energy.

Ashley Coble has been hired by Pulaski County Public Schools as human resources director.

Alan Michaels, Virginia Tech professor of electrical and computer engineering, has been named a fellow of the National Academy of Inventors.

Curtis Mabry has been named Virginia Tech assistant vice president for consulting and strategic services

TechnologyThe Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council has hired Taylor Spellman as associate director.

