EDUCATION

Christopher “Topher” Merrill has been appointed to the Roanoke College Board of Trustees. The board also granted emeritus status to retired Roanoke College registrar Leah Russell, and former board of trustees members David L. Guy and John E. Lang.

Bethany McKay Usher, Ph.D., will join Radford University this summer as provost and senior vice president of academic affairs.

Radford University’s Office of the Provost has awarded the 2022-2023 Dalton Eminent Scholar Award to Steven Fesmire, Ph.D., chair and professor in the Department of Philosophy and Religious Studies; and Rick Van Noy, Ph.D., professor in the Department of English. The university has also named Zachary Collier, Ph.D., assistant professor in the Department of Management, recipient of the Dalton Eminent Scholar Rising Star Award.

Virginia Tech’s Advancement Division has appointed Debbie Day as associate vice president for presidential priorities.

Cynthia E. Devers, R.B. Pamplin Professor of Management in Virginia Tech’s Pamplin College of Business’s Management Department, has been named the editor-in-chief of the Journal of Management.

Tara Nepper has been named director of alumni relations for Virginia Tech’s College of Natural Resources and Environment.

FINANCIAL

The following associates with Wells Fargo Advisors have been promoted: Brian A. Thomas has been promoted to managing director, investment officer; Craig F. Matthews, CFP, ChFC, has been promoted to managing director, investment officer; Vickie M. Barrow has been promoted to managing director, investment officer; Louis E. Ellis, CFP, ChFC, has been promoted to senior vice president, investment officer.

LAW

Robert A. Ziogas has joined the law firm of Spilman Thomas & Battle as a partner.

MEDICAL

Dr. Isaiah M. Johnson has been promoted to chair of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Carilion Clinic. Dr. Neil Macdonald has been named chair of the new Department of Anesthesiology.

OTHER

Gov. Glenn Youngkin has appointed Jerry Heinline, a building official with the town of Christiansburg, to the commonwealth’s Board of Contractors in the Department of Labor.

Salem Police Officer Chris Hayth has been named the city’s 2022 Officer of the Year.

Cora Gnegy, Giles County tourism director and economic development coordinator, has been selected to be a participant in the National Association of Counties’ Building Resilient Economies in Coal Communities Commitment Coalition.