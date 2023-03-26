EDUCATION

Cindy Fox has been named as the Alleghany Highlands Public Schools Division’s supervisor of customized learning. The AHPS Division Board has also appointed Thomas “Ty” Dobbs as the school division’s activity director and administrator on special assignment.

MEDICAL

Heywood Fralin, philanthropist, and Michael Friedlander, Ph.D., founding executive director of Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC and vice president for health sciences and technology at Virginia Tech, are being recognized by Research!America for their leadership in medical and health research.

REAL ESTATE

Kristine Davis and Tina Hatcher are joining Hall Associates as sales and leasing specialists.

OTHER

Marya McPherson has been promoted to vice president of child and family services at DePaul Community Resources.

Jess Edwards is joining Verge as director of innovation studio for the new biotechnology incubator in Roanoke.