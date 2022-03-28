 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Business names and changes for the week of March 27, 2022

Legal

Brent Brown has joined Crandall & Katt and is assisting in the establishment of a catastrophic loss section.

Education

Radford University professor Kevin Chui was named the recipient of the 2022 Mercedes Weiss Service Award by APTA Oregon, a chapter of the American Physical Therapy Association.

Virginia Tech professor Robert Weiss has been named the director of the Academy of Integrated Science, part of the university’s College of Science.

Virginia Tech has appointed professor Holly Matusovich as associate dean for graduate and professional studies in the College of Engineering.

Mallory Graham, an eight-grade English teacher at Andrew Lewis Middle School, has been named as Salem’s 2022 Teacher of the Year.

Hospitality

Mountain Lake Lodge has announced the promotion of Heidi Stone from general manager to president and CEO.

Medical

LewisGale Medical Center in Salem has hired Willie Payton Jr. as chief operating officer.

Financial

ValleyStar Credit Union has announced the following staff appointments: Ben McBride as senior vice president of IT, Tony Turner as vice president of facilities and security and Rob Brown as vice president of organizational development.

Carter Bank & Trust has hired Chrystal Parnell to serve as the bank’s newly created position of chief marketing and communications officer.

Energy

Davenport Energy has promoted Harold (Hal) E. Thornton Jr. to president.

Please submit business names and changes to names@roanoke.com. Color photographs only, please.

