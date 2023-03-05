EDUCATION

The Region VII Superintendents have selected Radford City Schools Superintendent Robert F. Graham as this year’s Region Superintendent of the Year.

Tsai Lu Liu has been named dean of the College of Architecture, Arts, and Design at Virginia Tech.

Paul R. Skolnik has been named chair of the Department of Basic Science Education at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine.

Rebecca Persons has joined the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine as a clinical instructor at the Small Animal Community Practice.

Hesham Rakha, director of the Center for Sustainable Mobility at the Virginia Tech Transportation Institute, has been named fellow of the American Society of Civil Engineers.

Virginia Tech’s Mathieu Joerger recently received two prestigious awards from the Institute of Navigation: the Colonel Thomas L. Thurlow Award in recognition of his significant contributions to integrity and continuity assurance for safety-of-life navigation; and, with colleagues Elisa Gallon and Boris Pervan, the Samuel M. Burka Award for their paper “Robust Modeling of Global Navigation Satellite Systems Orbit and Clock Error Dynamics.”

Virginia Tech’s Menah Pratt and Robert Weiss have been named to the American Council on Education Fellows Program cohort for 2023-24. Pratt leads the Office for Inclusion and Diversity and the Office for Strategic Affairs, and holds a faculty appointment as a professor in the School of Education in the College of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences. Weiss, currently president of the Faculty Senate and the faculty representative on the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors, is a professor in the Department of Geosciences, director of the Academy of Integrated Science in the College of Science, and director of the Center for Coastal Studies in the Fralin Life Sciences Institute.

FINANCIAL

Michelle R. Austin has been named the seventh president at Buchanan-based Bank of Botetourt and has been appointed to its board of directors. The bank’s board of directors also voted to appoint CEO G. Lyn Hayth III as its vice chair.

ORGANIZATIONS

Rachel Putman has joined Goodwill Industries of the Valleys as chief people officer.

Kate Means has been promoted to chief engagement officer at DePaul Community Resources.

Roanoke Valley SPCA shelter veterinarian Dr. Jennifer McFarling has received the Veterinary Service Award from the Virginia Veterinary Medical Association.

OTHER

City of Roanoke Councilmember Stephanie Moon-Reynolds has been appointed to the National League of Cities 2023 Council on Youth, Education, and Families.

Mark Miller has joined ETS Recruit as a recruiter support associate. Samar Mahal has joined ETS Pediatric as a recruiter support intern for the spring 2023 semester.

Linwood Butler has been selected as deputy forest supervisor for the George Washington and Jefferson National Forest.