Business names and changes for the week of March 6, 2022

EngineeringAnn Satterwhite has joined Balzer and Associates as the director of business operations.

EducationDennis Dean, Virginia Tech University Distinguished Professor of biochemistry, was recently honored as a fellow of the American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology

FinanceRobert Chapman has joined Bank of Botetourt as senior systems administrator within the IT department.

Shannon McClure has joined Bank of Botetourt as compliance and risk administration officer and training officer.

Bank of Botetourt’s Susan Larkin has been completed the process to become a certified treasury manager.

Law enforcementJonathan Detzler has been named as the city of Salem’s police officer of the year for 2021.

Please submit business names and changes to names@roanoke.com. Color photographs only, please.