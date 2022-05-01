 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Business names and changes for the week of May 1, 2022

  • 0

Manufacturing

MELD and CEO Nanci Hardwick were presented with the Advanced Concepts Award at the 2022 Additive Manufacturing Users Group Conference in Chicago.

Media

5Points Creative has promoted Brad Boothe to Director of Operations.

Education

Robert Fralin has been elected to the Roanoke College Board of Trustees.

North Cross School has appointed William Greer assistant head of school for advancement.

Finance

Erin Mills and Ashley Mills have joined River Birch Wealth Management as wealth advisors.

Government

Madeline Sefcik has been appointed as assistant to the Roanoke County administrator.

People are also reading…

Health care

New Horizons Healthcare has announced that Eileen G. Lepro, chief executive officer, will retire April 15. Jonathan A. Stewart of Lawrence, Kansas has been appointed to succeed her.

+6 
Brad Boothe

Boothe
+6 
Robert Fralin

Fralin
+6 
William Greer

Greer
+6 
Hardwick_Nanci_112518

Hardwick
+6 
Ashley Mills

A. Mills

 Mike Childress
+6 
Erin Mills

E. Mills

 Mike Childress
+6 
Madeline Sefcik

Sefcik

Please submit business names and changes to names@roanoke.com. Color photographs only, please.

0 Comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Selfie serve business popping

Selfie serve business popping

Cally James couldn’t stop giggling as she staked out a spot in a bubblegum pink room that looked like it had leapt straight off an album cover.

Business Intel: Suit City

Business Intel: Suit City

A family owned clothing store with a 21-year history in Roanoke has debuted a new storefront that offers over double the space.

Watch Now: Related Video

Elon Musk banned from criticizing Twitter under terms of $44 billion buyout

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert