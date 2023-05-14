EDUCATION

Nikki Giovanni received an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree from Roanoke College at the 2023 commencement.

Virginia Tech President Tim Sands has named Mary Grace Campos, director of College Access Collaborative, and Heidi Lane, assistant dean for clinical skills, assessment and education at Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine, as new institutional representatives to the Virginia Network, a program of the American Council on Education Women’s Network that supports female leadership at campuses around the commonwealth.

FINANCIAL

First National Corporation, the bank holding company of First Bank, has announced that W. Todd Ross has been hired as market president for the Roanoke Valley region.

Member One Federal Credit Union has named Armistead Lemon, Mary Beth Nash and Rebecca Owens as associate directors on its board of directors.

LAW

Twelve Gentry Locke attorneys have been named to the 2023 Virginia Super Lawyers list: Thomas J. Bondurant Jr., Matthew W. Broughton, Karen L. Cohen, Gregory D. Habeeb, Guy M. Harbert III, Kevin Walker Holt, Paul G. Klockenbrink, K. Brett Marston, Monica T. Monday, W. David Paxton, Glenn W. Pulley and J. Scott Sexton. Five Gentry Locke attorneys have been named to the 2023 Virginia Rising Stars list: Andrew M. Bowman, Charles R. Calton, Andrew O. Gay, Jeffrey P. Miller and Ashley W. Winsky.

OTHER

Rebekah Meadows has been named chief executive officer of Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia.

Amanda Marko has been appointed by Roanoke City Council to a four-year initial term on the Roanoke Regional Airport Commission.