Business names and changes for the week of May 15, 2022

EducationThe Roanoke County Public Schools Education Foundation has awarded the 2022 Golden Apple Award to Amber Benson from Northside Middle School.

Health careLewisGale Hospital Montgomery has appointed Lisa Carson as chief nursing officer.

Allison Alderman has been promoted to regional account executive/recruiter for ETS Recruit’s pediatric recruiting practice.

Real estatePeg Wheeler, an administrative assistant for Deb Beran Properties, recently earned her real estate license and has begun a new role as a buyer’s specialist with the company.

LegalBrian H. Richardson has joined Spilman Thomas & Battle as an associate.

FinancialJohn Register of River Birch Wealth Management has been authorized by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards to use the certified financial planner certification.

Please submit business names and changes to names@roanoke.com. Color photographs only, please.

