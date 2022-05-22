Business names and changes for the week of May 22, 2022

EducationElla Atkins has been appointed head of the Department of Aerospace and Ocean Engineering in the College of Engineering at Virginia Tech, effective Aug. 1.

Lukas Havenstein, a student at Virginia Western Community College, has earned the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation’s Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship. He is a Patrick Henry High School graduate and plans to transfer to the University of Virginia and study commerce.

Suneel Kodambaka has been appointed head of Virginia Tech’s Department of Materials Science and Engineering in the College of Engineering

LegalVicki Francois has been awarded the AV Preeminent Rating from Martindale-Hubbell, a nationwide legal credentialing firm.

FinanceValleyStar Credit Union has promoted Jordan Weatherholtz to vice president of data and analytics.

Greta Kidd is the new executive director of ValleyStar RISE Foundation, the charitable arm of ValleyStar Credit Union.

GovernmentGov. Glenn Youngkin recently announced the following appointments to state boards and commissions:

Linda Garbee, of Salem, retired school teacher and past owner, You’re Invited, has been appointed to the Citizens’ Advisory Council on Furnishing and Interpreting the Executive Mansion.

Dr. Lee Jones, of Troutville, Section Chief of Dentistry and Oral Surgery at Carilion Clinic has been appointed to the Virginia Board of Health.