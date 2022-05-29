Business names and changes for the week of May 29, 2022

GovernmentFranklin County has announced the hiring of Kevin Tosh as director of tourism and marketing and Madherleyn Torres as clerk to the county board of supervisors.
EducationPulaski County Public Schools division has announced the following administrative changes for the next academic year:
Stacy Arnett, current supervisor of Pre-K instruction, has been promoted to assistant principal at Pulaski County Middle School.
Nancy Dillon, current principal at Critzer Elementary School, will transfer to fill a vacant assistant principal position at Pulaski County High School.
Tony Viers, current assistant principal at Pulaski County Middle School, will be the new principal at Critzer Elementary School.
Former chief technology officer for the Federal Communications Commission Eric Burger is joining the Commonwealth Cyber Initiative (CCI) and Virginia Tech as a research professor, effective July 1.
Reese Robers, a Patrick Henry High School senior and a third year Grandin Theatre Film Lab student, has been awarded the Trustees Scholarship from the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.
LegalMonica Monday, Gentry Locke’s managing partner, was named to the Super Lawyers “Top 100,” “Top 10,” and “Top 50 Women” lists.
