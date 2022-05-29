 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Business names and changes for the week of May 29, 2022

  • 0

GovernmentFranklin County has announced the hiring of Kevin Tosh as director of tourism and marketing and Madherleyn Torres as clerk to the county board of supervisors.

EducationPulaski County Public Schools division has announced the following administrative changes for the next academic year:

Stacy Arnett, current supervisor of Pre-K instruction, has been promoted to assistant principal at Pulaski County Middle School.

Nancy Dillon, current principal at Critzer Elementary School, will transfer to fill a vacant assistant principal position at Pulaski County High School.

Tony Viers, current assistant principal at Pulaski County Middle School, will be the new principal at Critzer Elementary School.

Former chief technology officer for the Federal Communications Commission Eric Burger is joining the Commonwealth Cyber Initiative (CCI) and Virginia Tech as a research professor, effective July 1.

People are also reading…

Reese Robers, a Patrick Henry High School senior and a third year Grandin Theatre Film Lab student, has been awarded the Trustees Scholarship from the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

LegalMonica Monday, Gentry Locke’s managing partner, was named to the Super Lawyers “Top 100,” “Top 10,” and “Top 50 Women” lists.

+4 
Stacy Arnett

Stacy Arnett
+4 
Reese Robers

Robers
+4 
Monday_Monica Taylor_121221

Monday

Please submit business names and changes to names@roanoke.com. Color photographs only, please.

0 Comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Newport News Shipbuilding on a hiring marathon

Newport News Shipbuilding on a hiring marathon

Newport News Shipbuilding is maintaining a blistering pace for hiring, with a target of 5,000 people this year and a forecasted need to hire 21,000 over the next decade — nearly as many people who work there now. To keep up, the shipyard is trying new approaches to find a new generation of shipbuilders, said Xavier Beale, a one-time pipefitter who now serves as vice president of human ...

Goodwill honors hospitality group

Goodwill honors hospitality group

Goodwill Industries of the Valleys spotlighted hotel group Kalyan Hospitality for its work helping people secure job training and employment.

Watch Now: Related Video

Items and services you shouldn't skimp on

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert