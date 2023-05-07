EDUCATION

Northside graduate Chas Firestone East, graduate teaching fellow and Ph.D. candidate in the Graduate School of Arts and Sciences at Columbia University, has received the university’s Presidential Award for Outstanding Teaching.

The Virginia Western Community College Educational Foundation has named Dr. Brenda L. Hale (’89) and Joe Gaither (’77) recipients of the college’s 2023 Distinguished Alumni Award.

Deborah L. Petrine, chair and CEO of Commonwealth Care of Roanoke and chair of the Virginia Western Community College Educational Foundation Board of Directors, has received the 17th Annual Chancellor’s Award for Leadership in Philanthropy.

Matt Powers is joining Virginia Tech as the first director of the new School of Design in the College of Architecture, Arts, and Design.

Martha Larson, professor of radiology in the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine at Virginia Tech, has been conferred the title of professor emerita by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.

Chris Byron, associate professor and head of the Department of Large Animal Clinical Sciences at the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine at Virginia Tech, has been named the C.R. Roberts Professor of Clinical Veterinary Medicine by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.

ENGINEERING

Gary A. Bruce P.E., Virginia Tech graduate and former branch manager for Froehling and Robertson Inc.’s Roanoke office, has been appointed the company’s president and chief operating officer.

LAW

Lori D. Thompson with the Spilman Thomas & Battle law firm has been named to the 2023 Super Lawyers list. Carrie H. Grundmann was named to the 2023 Rising Stars list.

MEDICAL

Dr. John A. Jane Jr., formerly with UVA Health, has been appointed the first chair of the newly formed Department of Neurosurgery at Carilion Clinic.

Amanda Murchison has accepted the position of vice chair of education in the Virginia Tech Carilion Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology.

REAL ESTATE

Andrew Palmer has been promoted to vice president of Martinsville-based Lester Properties.

OTHER

Linda H. Garbee of Salem, retired educator and past owner of You’re Invited, has been named to the Citizens’ Advisory Council On Furnishing And Interpreting The Executive Mansion by Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

Courtnie Nichols, founder of TravelBash, a destination-wedding travel agency, and CEO of its subsidiary, TRvLB, has located her business in Radford.