Business names and changes for the week of May 8, 2022

Finance

Diana Pemberton has joined Bank of Botetourt as assistant vice president and branch manager for the Salem office.

Bank of Botetourt has promoted Chelsea West to merchant services officer.

Mike Pendleton, an Edward Jones financial advisor, was named among the 2022 Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors ranking.

National Bank has named David Skeens senior vice president and senior operations, risk and technology officer.

National Bank has promoted Lara Ramsey to executive vice president and chief operating officer.

National Bank has promoted Lora Jones to senior vice president and chief financial officer

Transportation

Volvo Group North America’s Keith Brandis, vice president of system solutions and partnerships, recently was presented the Industry Distinguished Service Award by the University of California, Riverside’s Bourns College of Engineering—Center for Environmental Research and Technology.

Social services

Bruce Loving has been named development director for RAM House.

Education

The Virginia Western Community College Educational Foundation has named Elvir Berbic, founder of its Refugee and Immigrant Scholarship, and Jason Peters, Roanoke County Board of Supervisors Vice Chair, as recipients of the College’s 2022 Distinguished Alumni Award.

Kristi Martin, a fourth grade teacher at Westside Elementary, has been named the Roanoke City Public Schools teacher of the year.

Elvir Berbic

Berbic
Lora Jones

Jones
Kristi Martin

Martin
Diana Pemberton

Pemberton
Jason Peters

Peters
Lara Ramsey

Ramsey
David Skeens

Skeens

Please submit business names and changes to names@roanoke.com. Color photographs only, please.

Biden argues deficit reduction will help reduce inflation as fed hikes interest rates

