Business names and changes for the week of Nov. 20, 2022

EDUCATIONVirginia Tech Associate Professor Hang Yu will lead a new project in Tech’s Department of Materials Science and Engineering funded by a multi-year, million-dollar investment by the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA).

Brendan O’Donnell, an entrepreneur in Newport, Rhode Island, and member of the Class of 2009, has joined the Roanoke College Board of Trustees.

Dawn Bassant has been promoted to director at the LewisGale HoneyTree Early Learning Center.

Dana Teaford has joined HoneyTree Early Learning Center as the director of training.

Judy Chilton, Roanoke Valley Christian Schools’ yearbook adviser, along with yearbook staff members Lilly Skinner, Tess Carroll, Kaitlyn Gribbin, Abby Newman and Jenna Holt, have earned the Jostens 2022 National Yearbook Program of Excellence award at the Silver Level.

FINANCIALTodd Murray has been promoted to New River Valley market president with American National Bank & Trust Company.