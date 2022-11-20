 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Business names and changes for the week of Nov. 20, 2022

  • 0

EDUCATIONVirginia Tech Associate Professor Hang Yu will lead a new project in Tech’s Department of Materials Science and Engineering funded by a multi-year, million-dollar investment by the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA).

Brendan O’Donnell, an entrepreneur in Newport, Rhode Island, and member of the Class of 2009, has joined the Roanoke College Board of Trustees.

Dawn Bassant has been promoted to director at the LewisGale HoneyTree Early Learning Center.

Dana Teaford has joined HoneyTree Early Learning Center as the director of training.

Judy Chilton, Roanoke Valley Christian Schools’ yearbook adviser, along with yearbook staff members Lilly Skinner, Tess Carroll, Kaitlyn Gribbin, Abby Newman and Jenna Holt, have earned the Jostens 2022 National Yearbook Program of Excellence award at the Silver Level.

People are also reading…

FINANCIALTodd Murray has been promoted to New River Valley market president with American National Bank & Trust Company.

+4 
1120 honeytree bassant.jpg

Bassant
+4 
1120 rkecoll O'Donnell.png

O’Donnell
+4 
1120 honeytree teaford.jpg

Teaford
+4 
1120 ambank Murray_Todd_web.jpg

Murray
+4 
1120 vt yu.jpg

Yu

Please submit business names and changes to names@roanoke.com. Color photographs only, please.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Three receive awards from NRVRC

On Oct. 27, the New River Valley Regional Commission board of directors, comprised of elected officials and citizen appointees across the regi…

Watch Now: Related Video

Four ways to make the most out of Black Friday deals

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert