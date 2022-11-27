Business names and changes for the week of Nov. 27, 2022

EDUCATIONEnnis McCrery has been appointed executive director for administration in the president’s office at Roanoke College.

Carla Phillips Savage has joined the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine as an associate professor of practice in aquatic animal medicine.

M. Daniel Givens, dean of the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine, received the El Toro Award for Excellence in Food Animal Medicine at the Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine’s annual conference in October.

Jeff Marion, adjunct professor in the Department of Forest Resources and Environmental Conservation in the College of Natural Resources and Environment at Virginia Tech, has earned the U.S. Department of Interior’s Distinguished Service Award.

Saad Ragab, professor of biomedical engineering and mechanics in the College of Engineering at Virginia Tech, has been conferred the title of professor emeritus by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.

Ruth Lytton, professor of financial planning in the Pamplin College of Business Department of Finance at Virginia Tech, has been conferred the title of professor emerita by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.

MEDICALStephen C. Tupman, DDS, has joined the dental practice of the Community Health Center of the New River Valley.

Christopher Finley, senior director of marketing communications for LewisGale Regional Health System, has been appointed to the board of directors of Brain Injury Services of Southwest Virginia.

LAWDiane Strickland (retired judge) has been selected for the 16th year as a member of Virginia’s Legal Elite for her mediation work.

OTHERRenee Brown has accepted the position of chief executive officer of DePaul Community Resources.

Brynn Page has joined McLeod Enterprises as an HR generalist in the human resources department.