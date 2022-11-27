 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Business names and changes for the week of Nov. 27, 2022

  • 0

EDUCATIONEnnis McCrery has been appointed executive director for administration in the president’s office at Roanoke College.

Carla Phillips Savage has joined the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine as an associate professor of practice in aquatic animal medicine.

M. Daniel Givens, dean of the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine, received the El Toro Award for Excellence in Food Animal Medicine at the Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine’s annual conference in October.

Jeff Marion, adjunct professor in the Department of Forest Resources and Environmental Conservation in the College of Natural Resources and Environment at Virginia Tech, has earned the U.S. Department of Interior’s Distinguished Service Award.

People are also reading…

Saad Ragab, professor of biomedical engineering and mechanics in the College of Engineering at Virginia Tech, has been conferred the title of professor emeritus by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.

Ruth Lytton, professor of financial planning in the Pamplin College of Business Department of Finance at Virginia Tech, has been conferred the title of professor emerita by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.

MEDICALStephen C. Tupman, DDS, has joined the dental practice of the Community Health Center of the New River Valley.

Christopher Finley, senior director of marketing communications for LewisGale Regional Health System, has been appointed to the board of directors of Brain Injury Services of Southwest Virginia.

LAWDiane Strickland (retired judge) has been selected for the 16th year as a member of Virginia’s Legal Elite for her mediation work.

OTHERRenee Brown has accepted the position of chief executive officer of DePaul Community Resources.

Brynn Page has joined McLeod Enterprises as an HR generalist in the human resources department.

+9 
1127 depaul Renee Brown headshot.jpg

Brown
+9 
1127 vt givens.jpg

Givens
+9 
1127 vt lytton.png

Lytton
+9 
1127 vt marion.jpg

Marion
+9 
1127 rkecoll Ennnis McCrery.jpg

McCrery
+9 
1127 honeytree Brynn Page.jpg

Page
+9 
1127 Strickland photo new.jpg

Strickland
+9 
1127 vt ragab.jpg

Ragab
+9 
1127 vt savage.jpg

Savage
+9 
1127 chcnrv Steve Tupman 9192_pp (1).jpg

Tupman

Please submit business names and changes to names@roanoke.com. Color photographs only, please.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Carnival to add more trips from Norfolk, bring year-round operations in 2025

Carnival to add more trips from Norfolk, bring year-round operations in 2025

Virginia is about to be for cruise lovers all year long. Carnival Cruise Line announced plans to more than double the amount of cruises departing from Norfolk starting next year and set a goal of year-round cruise operations beginning in 2025. The cruise line will expand to around 26 cruises in 2023 and weekly departures beginning in 2025, said Stephen Kirkland, executive director of Nauticus ...

Watch Now: Related Video

Elon Musk is still the world's richest man despite losing $100 billion in 2022

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert